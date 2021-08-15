Debbie Bihm Martin
WHITEHOUSE — Debbie Bihm Martin, 60, resident of Whitehouse, TX, died Monday, August 2, 2021, after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held August 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 3125 Old Jacksonville Hwy in Tyler, Texas.
Debbie was born February 15, 1961, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by parents, Donald Ray Bihm and Lowena Trimble Bihm McDonald, grandparents, Owen and Laura Trimble, and Clarence Bihm and Corrine Bihm Latiolais.
Survivors include her husband, John Martin; sons Nathan and Luke Martin; uncle and aunt, Ray and Tina Trimble; brother Donald Bihm (Shelly); sister Michelle Durr (Don); brother Clint McDonald (Tucker); sisters-in-law Judith Martin and Sharon McGuire; nephew Hayden Bihm; nieces: Kelyn Bihm, Emily Keltz (Tyler), Laura Durr and Caroline Durr; Lillie McDonald and Chloe McDonald; and great niece, Georgia Mae Keltz.
The family suggests donations instead of flowers to: Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, online at https://childrensmiraclenetwork hospitals.org or Serendipity Pet Rescue at 8702 Glen Haven Dr., Shreveport, LA 71106 or PayPal at serendipitypetrescue@gmail.com.