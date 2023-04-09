Debbie Bates Martin
TROUP, TEXAS — Services for Debbie Bates Martin, 72, of Troup, will be held on Monday, April 10th, 2023, starting at 3:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home of Henderson with Brother Robert Carter and Grant Herrington officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Henderson under the direction of Rader Funeral Home.
Mrs. Martin passed away Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, in Troup. She was born August 19, 1950, in Overton to Raymond Bates and Jennie Jackson Bates.
Debbie was a child of God. She attended school in West Rusk. She worked as the Troup Middle School Secretary and Whitehouse High School Registrar for 41 years. Also, she worked for the last 5 years at Rader Funeral Home. She was a member of Troup Women’s Civic Organization. She was her children and grand-children’s biggest cheerleader and supporter. Her family was her pride and joy.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Jennie Bates; four brothers, Hollis, Murt, Freddie, and Jimmy; two sisters, Johnnie Stallings, and Mollie Fuller. She is survived by her loving family including: her husband of 53 years, Randy Martin; children, Jill and Bobby Herrington, Lori and Clint Wilson, Joey and Tami Martin and Randi Mahomes; Sisters, Jennie Lynn Ballard, Dixie Duncan, Charlotte Martin, Patsy Anderson; brother-in-law, Nubbin Fuller; sister-in-law, Connie Bates; grandchildren- Hannah Evans, Grant Herington, Emma Herrington, Bradyn Jenkins, Demi Fults, Jagger Fults, Taylor Danley, Sam Martin, Savanna Martin, Houston Martin, Patrick Mahomes, Jackson Mahomes, Mia Randall; great-grandchildren- Vivian, Evolet, Sterling, Colton, Briggs, Bronze, and Natalie.
Pallbearers will be Patrick and Jackson Mahomes, Grant Herrington, Sam and Houston Martin, and Jagger Fults.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Debbie Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Special thanks to Brother Robert Carter and Rader Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held Sunday, April 9th, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Monday, April 10th, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home, 800 Kilgore Drive, Henderson, TX.