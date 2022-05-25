Courtesy Zetra Hill May 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Zetra HillJACKSONVILLE — Public visitation for Bro. Zetra Hill be Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Community Funeral Home of Jacksonville 431 N. Main Street Jacksonville, Texas from 8:30 a.m - 5:00 p.m. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jacksonville Zetra Hill Visitation Community Funeral Home Texas Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse: 5.25.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” (Romans 12:10) Newspaper Ads BlockBuster Package - 1/4pg Funeral Home WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Sheriff's office: Tyler man arrested after shooting, seriously injuring another man Wayne Allen wins Smith County Pct. 2 runoff race DPS: Woman ejected from car, killed in one-vehicle crash Jefferson gets nod for 1st Congressional District Democratic nominee in primary runoff LIST: Smith County unofficial election returns