Zechariah Hunt
TYLER — Graveside Services for Zechariah Hunt, 6, of Tyler, TX. will be held Friday, April 30, 2021, at 12 noon at Community Cemetery in Troup, TX. Visitation Thursday, 2-7 at London’s Mortuary. Zechariah was born December 12, 2014 and passed away April 19,2021.
 
 