Yoma Jane Northern
 TEMPLE — Graveside services are scheduled for Yoma Jane Northern, 88, of Waco, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Kilgore City Cemetery. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Ms. Northern was born June 19, 1932, in Rusk County, and died December 9, 2020.

