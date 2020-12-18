TEMPLE — Graveside services are scheduled for Yoma Jane Northern, 88, of Waco, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Kilgore City Cemetery. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Ms. Northern was born June 19, 1932, in Rusk County, and died December 9, 2020.
Yoma Jane Northern
TEMPLE — Graveside services are scheduled for Yoma Jane Northern, 88, of Waco, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Kilgore City Cemetery. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Ms. Northern was born June 19, 1932, in Rusk County, and died December 9, 2020.
TEMPLE — Graveside services are scheduled for Yoma Jane Northern, 88, of Waco, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Kilgore City Cemetery. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Ms. Northern was born June 19, 1932, in Rusk County, and died December 9, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Big Pat rooting for his Lindale Eagles
-
Crapemyrtles do not need pruning
-
City of Tyler agrees to pay $300,000 in settlement regarding lawsuit alleging wrongful death of Smith County inmate
-
All Love in Lindale: Eagles headed to first state championship game with game-winning field goal
-
Living the dream: Die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan Nic Beitel pumped for Lindale's state championship game