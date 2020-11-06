Yolanda Diane Erwin-Moore
 ARLINGTON — Graveside services are scheduled for Yolanda Diane Erwin-Moore, 57, of Arlington, 1 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020, at New Prospect Cemetery, Pollok. Interment, New Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, Tyler. Ms. Erwin-Moore was born May 3, 1963, in Lufkin, and died October 28, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you