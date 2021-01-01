Yolanda Deloise Kiser
ATHENS — Graveside services are scheduled for Yolanda Deloise Kiser, 56, of Athens, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Sandflat Cemetery. Interment, Athens. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at John R. Harmon Undertaking Co.. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Ms. Kiser was born October 2, 1964, in Athens, and died December 28, 2020.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Pence requests East Texas federal court to deny Gohmert's lawsuit
-
19-year-old Tyler native launches cologne and perfume line
-
NET Health's private vaccine clinic unintentionally goes public; health district out of COVID-19 vaccine doses
-
Canton man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Van Zandt County
-
Tyler judge: Pence needs to respond to Gohmert lawsuit tomorrow