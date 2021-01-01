Yolanda Deloise Kiser
ATHENS — Graveside services are scheduled for Yolanda Deloise Kiser, 56, of Athens, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Sandflat Cemetery. Interment, Athens. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at John R. Harmon Undertaking Co.. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Ms. Kiser was born October 2, 1964, in Athens, and died December 28, 2020.

Recommended For You


Tags