Xavier Oliver
 PALESTINE — Graveside services are scheduled for Xavier Oliver, 21, of Palestine, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery/Frankston. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Oliver was born June 1, 1999, and died August 15, 2020.

