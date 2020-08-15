WYLIE — Graveside services are scheduled for Wynona Catherine Lamb Brown, 90, of Wylie, Foremerly of Wills Point, 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery. Interment, Oak Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mrs. Lamb Brown was born July 6, 1930, in Wills Point, and died August 14, 2020.
Wynona Catherine Lamb Brown
