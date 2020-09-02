Wyatt Griffith
 HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Wyatt Griffith , 72, of Henderson, 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Zion Hill Cemetery . Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home . Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Griffith was born November 9, 1947, in Henderson, and died August 29, 2020.

