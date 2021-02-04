Her funeral service will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jerral Walker as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.
Winnie Mae Harris
PITTSBURG — Winnie Mae Harris passed away January 29, 2021 at UT Health East Texas in Tyler, Texas at the age of 82.
Her funeral service will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jerral Walker as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.
