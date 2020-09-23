Windell Smith
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Windell Smith, 69, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Smith was born July 31, 1951, in Neches, and died September 20, 2020.

