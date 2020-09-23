TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Windell Smith, 69, of Tyler, 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Hopewell Community Cemetery. Viewing, 1:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Co., Tyler. Mr. Smith was born July 31, 1951, in Neches, and died September 20, 2020.
Windell Smith
