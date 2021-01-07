Wilma S. Mize
TYLER - A graveside service will be held for Wilma S. Mize, 77, of Tyler, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Providence Cemetery in Jamestown under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Wilma was born February 5, 1943 in Houston and passed away January 5, 2021.

