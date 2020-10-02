Willie Ray McKenzie
 HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Willie Ray McKenzie, 69, of Houston, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 905 S. Commerce St., Overton, 75684. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mr. McKenzie was born August 10, 1951, in Woodville and died September 30, 2020.

