Willie Ray Doobie Erwin Jr.
TYLER — A Celebration of life for Mr. Willie Erwin Jr. 81, of Tyler is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday April 10, 2021 at Greater Hopewell Baptist Church under direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Interment will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery, public viewing will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. (MASK REQUIRED)
 
 