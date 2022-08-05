Willie Price
HAWKINS, TX — A celebration of the life of Willie will be held Saturday at 11:am at Jarvis Christian University Hwy 80 Hawkins, TX.
Willie retired from Jarvis.
Public viewing will be today at Eastside Church of Christ in Hawkins from 4:pm until 8:pm
Service by The Professionals of Bigham Mortuary Longview, TX
