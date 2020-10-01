Willie Owens
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Willie Owens, 85, of TYLER, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Evergreen Memorial Park . Interment, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mr. Owens was born March 16, 1935, in Bullard, and died September 25, 2020.

