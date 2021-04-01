Willie “Joe Boy” Sibley
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. Willie “Joe Boy” Sibley, 82, of Kilgore, TX. will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, April 3, 2021 at St. John Baptist Church. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 from 3-6 P.M. at the funeral home. Mask are required. Arrangements by Cunningham Funeral Home.
