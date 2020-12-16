Willie James Wright
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Willie James Wright, 86, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery, Pittsburg. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mr. Wright was born January 9, 1934, in Pittsburg, and died December 10, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you