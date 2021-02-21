Willie Ewing Edwards
PITTSBURG — Willie Ewing Edwards passed away February 11, 2021 at UT Health East Texas, Tyler, Texas at the age of 83. His funeral service will be Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Brooks as eulogist and burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.
