Willie Carol Clay
PITTSBURG — Willie Carol Clay passed away April 22, 2021 at Trinity Mother Frances, Tyler, Texas at the age of 73. Her funeral will be May 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Pine Bluff First Baptist Church, Pittsburg, with Rev. Byron Shaffner as eulogist and burial will be at Traylor Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg.
