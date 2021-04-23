Willie C. Simpson
MT. PLEASANT — Mr. Simpson was born December 1, 1954 in Fulbright and died April 18, 2021 in Mt. Pleasant. Service Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11am at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Daingerfield burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mt. Pleasant under the direction of Tumey Mortuary. Viewing Monday at the funeral home from 12pm-6pm. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com
