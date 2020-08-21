TYLER - Funeral services are scheduled for Willie “Duck” Miller, 75, of Flint, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Destiny Church/Jacksonville. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mr. Miller was born November 20, 1944, and died August 17, 2020.
Willie “Duck” Miller
TYLER - Funeral services are scheduled for Willie “Duck” Miller, 75, of Flint, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Destiny Church/Jacksonville. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mr. Miller was born November 20, 1944, and died August 17, 2020.
TYLER - Funeral services are scheduled for Willie “Duck” Miller, 75, of Flint, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Destiny Church/Jacksonville. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mr. Miller was born November 20, 1944, and died August 17, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Traffic stop shows entire story in Tyler
-
Louie Gohmert donates blood plasma after recovering from COVID-19
-
'Abortion is a blessing' billboards come to Carthage, East Texas
-
Three vehicle accident involves motorcycle and Tyler police vehicle
-
COVID-19 recoveries skyrocket in Smith County, bringing active cases down to 501