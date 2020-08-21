Willie “Duck” Miller
 TYLER - Funeral services are scheduled for Willie “Duck” Miller, 75, of Flint, 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Destiny Church/Jacksonville. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mr. Miller was born November 20, 1944, and died August 17, 2020.

