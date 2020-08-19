FRANKSTON — No services have been scheduled for Willie B. Miller, 75, Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mr. Miller was born November 20, 1944, and died August 17, 2020.
Willie B. Miller
