William Walker
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. William Walker, 66 of Tyler is scheduled for Saturday, February 13, 2021, 12pm at Peoples Baptist Church. Burial will be in Hopewell Cemetery. FACE MASK REQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be 2-8pm Friday at the funeral home.
