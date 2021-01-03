William Tomlinson
NACOGDOCHES - Funeral services for Mr. William Tomlinson will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2020 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Tomlinson was born May 23, 1940 in the Woods Community and passed away January 1, 2021.

