William Tomlinson
NACOGDOCHES - Funeral services for Mr. William Tomlinson will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 4, 2020 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Sunday evening from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Tomlinson was born May 23, 1940 in the Woods Community and passed away January 1, 2021.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
19-year-old Tyler native launches cologne and perfume line
-
Gohmert denies advocating for violence following dismissal of lawsuit against Pence
-
It's a girl! Leana Lewis is one of Tyler's first babies of the new year
-
Homer Gene Cofer
-
Jackson sworn in as 114th District Court judge, Traylor-Harris becomes Precinct 1 constable