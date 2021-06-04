William Ray Pack
JR. — Services for William Ray Pack, Jr., age 89 of Lindale, are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home.
