Visitation will be 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm, Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
William Randall Boulter
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Randy Boulter will be at 10:00 am, Friday, April 2, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery, Chapel Hill.
