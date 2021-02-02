William “Coy” Terrell
ATHENS — Funeral services for Coy Terrell, 94, of Athens, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Hannigan Smith Funeral Home of Athens. A visitation will be held from 1-2:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Former Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten to be head football coach at Argyle Liberty Christian School
-
Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler
-
Tyler lawyer pleads guilty to not paying employment taxes
-
Council member under fire for tweet of noose photo calling for violence
-
Exclusive: Embattled Rusk councilman speaks about controversial tweet