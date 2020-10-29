William Blankinship
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for William Blankinship, 75, of Rusk, 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Lowes Chapel Cemetery in Rusk. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Autry Funeral Home. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Blankinship was born March 25, 1945, in Rusk, and died October 26, 2020.

