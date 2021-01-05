William (Bill) Robert Bateman, Jr.
ARP - William (Bill) Robert Bateman, Jr., 73 of Arp passed away on January 1, 2021. Born July 26, 1947. Visitation, Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6-8pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2pm at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Mason Cemetery.

