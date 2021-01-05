William (Bill) Robert Bateman, Jr.
ARP - William (Bill) Robert Bateman, Jr., 73 of Arp passed away on January 1, 2021. Born July 26, 1947. Visitation, Friday, January 8, 2021 from 6-8pm at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2pm at Arp Emmanuel Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Mason Cemetery.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
FATAL SHOOTING: Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice" after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas
-
Mugshot of suspect in fatal shooting of East Texas pastor released, bond set at $3.5 million
-
Starrville church pastor remembered for belief in prayer, other victims of shooting stable
-
BREAKING: Pastor shot and killed at East Texas church
-
Moore announces candidacy for Smith County Precinct 2 commissioner