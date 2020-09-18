TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for William “Bill” Moores Hughes, 86, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at First Christian Church. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Hughes was born March 15, 1934, and died September 15, 2020.
William “Bill” Moores Hughes
