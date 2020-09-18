William “Bill” Moores Hughes
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for William “Bill” Moores Hughes, 86, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020, at First Christian Church. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lloyd James Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Hughes was born March 15, 1934, and died September 15, 2020.

