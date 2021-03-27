William “Bill” Hanna, Sr.

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.