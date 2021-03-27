William “Bill” Hanna, Sr.
SPRINGHILL, LA — William “Bill” Hanna Sr. was born in Athens, TX Nov. 9, 1948. He entered eternal life March 16, 2021 in Bossier City, LA. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Poynor Community Cem. Services under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.
 
 