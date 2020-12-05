Willard “Willie” Hise Crenshaw, III
 DALLAS — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Willard “Willie” Hise Crenshaw, III, 64, of Elmo, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Mill Creek Ranch Resort- Canton. Arrangements by Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home, Wills Point. Mr. Crenshaw, III was born February 13, 1956, in Dallas, and died November 18, 2020.

