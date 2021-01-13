Willa Jane Reddell
TYLER, TEXAS - Willa Jane Reddell, age 82, of Lindale, Texas died January 7, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. Willa was born February 3, 1958 in Lovingsworth, Kansas. Arrangements under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas.

