Wilbur James Davis Jr.
TYLER — A Celebration of Life service for Wilbur James Davis, Jr., 73, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 3-5 PM at Flint Baptist Church in Flint. Burial will be at Provencal Cemetery in Provencal, LA on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:30 AM. Wilbur was born March 5, 1947 in Natchitoches, LA and died February 23, 2021 in Tyler.

