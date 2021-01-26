Wes Arrington
HENDERSON — A celebration of the life of Wesley Scott Arrington, 40, of Henderson, will be 2 p.m. on Wed., Jan. 27, 2021, at First Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Arrington passed away Jan. 22, 2021. He was born Feb. 13, 1980.

