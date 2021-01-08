Wendell Carroll Moore
GRAND SALINE - Graveside services for Mr. Wendell Moore, 78, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Woodside Cemetery, under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 p.m., Saturday, at the funeral home. Mr. Moore passed away January 6, 2021 in Tyler. He was born May 14, 1942, in Hill County.
