WHITEHOUSE — A graveside service for Weldon Freeman, 85, of Whitehouse will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Weldon was born June 21, 1935 in Tyler and passed away March 21, 2021 in Tyler.
