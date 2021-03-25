Weldon Freeman
WHITEHOUSE — A graveside service for Weldon Freeman, 85, of Whitehouse will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery in Whitehouse under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Weldon was born June 21, 1935 in Tyler and passed away March 21, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 