TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Wei Yin, 48, of Tyler, 2p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment, Rose Lawn Cemetery, Tyler. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Yin was born January 25, 1972, in Taipei, Taiwan, and died October 23, 2020.
Wei Yin
