Wei Yin
TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Wei Yin, 48, of Tyler, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Interment, Rose Lawn Cemetery, Tyler. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Yin was born January 25, 1972, in Taipei, Taiwan, and died October 23, 2020.

