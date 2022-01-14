Courtesy Wayne Kirk Clay Jan 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne Kirk ClayLONGVIEW — Service For Wayne Kirk Clay, 65, Longview will be at 2 O’clock Sunday, January 16, at D & D All Faith Chapel 171 Pear Rd. and Hwy 80 Gladewater. Burial will follow in The Red Rock Cemetery in Gladewater. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Longview Wayne Kirk Clay Gladewater Highway Faith Chapel D & D Burial Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse: 1.14.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “that God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting people’s sins against them. And he has committed to us the message of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:19) Trending Topics WATCH: Tyler Legacy students save the day after stopping out-of-control school bus Family tradition: Another QB McCown signs with next level, Owen to Colorado Chapel Hill ISD to close campuses due to absences, will set temporary mask mandate Kilgore man jailed on intoxication manslaughter charge after fatal Smith County crash Mixing Business And Pleasure: South African pro hunter enjoys the challenges, conservation and friendships