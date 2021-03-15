Wayne Hicks Kimberley
LINDALE, TEXAS — Funeral services are 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Visitation is 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
