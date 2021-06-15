Wayne Herring
PITTSBURG — Mr. Wayne Herring, age 73, of Pittsburg passed away on Saturday June 12, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 7, 1948 to Buford and Geraldine Herring in Jacksonville, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Ebenezer Friendship Baptist Church in Pittsburg. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Pittsburg.
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
LGBTQIA community of Tyler celebrate Pride Month with Drag Walk
-
Story of Success: Tortillas of Palacios Taqueria and Tortilleria now at Fresh by Brookshire’s
-
Frisco Family Brings Busy Households Together With New Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
-
Tyler man reported missing at Grand Canyon
-
ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electrical consumption through Friday due to record high usage