Wayne Herring
PITTSBURG — Mr. Wayne Herring, age 73, of Pittsburg passed away on Saturday June 12, 2021 in Tyler. He was born January 7, 1948 to Buford and Geraldine Herring in Jacksonville, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Ebenezer Friendship Baptist Church in Pittsburg. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery in Pittsburg.
 
 

