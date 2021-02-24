Waymon Larry McClellan
TYLER — Services for Waymon Larry McClellan, 80, of Tyler, will be held at Green Acres Baptist Church Chapel in Tyler at 2 PM on Thursday, February 25, 2021 with visitation from 1-2 PM in the Chapel. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler.
