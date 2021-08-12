Courtesy Warren Powell Aug 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Warren PowellHENDERSON — Memorial services for Mr. Warren Powell, 80, of Henderson, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mr. Powell passed away Monday, August 9, 2021. He was born July 1, 1941. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warren Powell Henderson Memorial Service Pass Away Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 8.12.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “I rejoice in following your statutes as one rejoices in great riches.” (Psalm 119:14) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Subscriber 1/2 Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler City Council approved to examine traffic history of Grande Boulevard reverse curve Whataguy! Patrick Mahomes bringing Whataburger to KC area Teen accused of intentionally striking Tyler residence with SUV arrested PHOTO GALLERY: Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders host the Lady Lobos for Tuesday volleyball match COVID protocol: Where our schools stand