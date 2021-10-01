Wardell McCauley, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. Wardell McCauley, Jr., 35 of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, 3pm at John R. Harmon Chapel. FACE MASK REQUIRED, under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8pm at the funeral home.
 
 

