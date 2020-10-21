Wanda Sue Price Turman
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Wanda Sue Price Turman, 82, of Lindale, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at New Harmony Baptist Church. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mrs. Turman was born March 11, 1938, in Abilene, and died October 15, 2020.

