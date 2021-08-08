Courtesy Wanda Louise Reynolds Aug 8, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wanda Louise ReynoldsQUITMAN, — Wanda Louise Reynolds, 91, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021, in Tyler, Texas. Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a Private Family Visitation and Service. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wanda Louise Reynolds Tyler Pass Away Visitation Texas Service Covid-19 Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 8.8.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king; it is he who will save us.” Newspaper Ads People 8/8/21 Oreck Listings & Presence Prog Altice B2B 61800-731292 TMT Our Priority is You Funeral Home Laney Pilcher for Judge Back to School ad PH9201-3232 WHO WE ARE TMT PO#TPC00110 Bulletin Trending Topics Justin Timberlake mourns death of backing singer Nicole Hurst Tyler doctor says healthcare system is being overwhelmed Police: Tyler woman held, assaulted grocery delivery driver inside her home UT Health doctor sets goal to inform Hispanic community about the dangers of COVID-19 and Delta variant, importance of receiving vaccine Tyler man sentenced to 10 years in prison for DWI in Henderson County