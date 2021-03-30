The family will receive friends 1 p.m., Thursday, at the church.
Wanda L. Montgomery
EDGEWOOD — Services for Wanda Montgomery, 64, of Edgewood, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Church of Christ, Grand Saline, under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends 1 p.m., Thursday, at the church.
The family will receive friends 1 p.m., Thursday, at the church.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.